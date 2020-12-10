Photo Release

December 10, 2020 Sustainable Livelihood to Save Environment: Sen. Imee Marcos urges local and national government agencies to promote sustainable livelihood programs as a means of eliminating illegal logging and quarrying in protected areas, during the virtual hearing of the Senate Committee on Environment and Natural Resources, Thursday, December 10, 2020. Marcos, citing her experiences as governor of Ilocos Norte, said that people living in protected areas like forests and watersheds should be provided access to alternative forms of livelihood - like eco-tourism - to prevent them from engaging in illegal logging and quarrying. "The Department of Environment and Natural Resources should take the next step and promote these sustainable, resilient and profitable businesses, so that the community itself will take care of the environment," she said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)