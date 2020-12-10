Photo Release

December 10, 2020 Gordon Sponsors Resolution Commending South Korean Envoy for Outstanding Contributions to Philippines-Korea Ties: Senator Richard J. Gordon files and sponsors Senate Resolution No. 586 on December 9, 2020 commending outgoing Korean Ambassador Han Dong-Man for his outstanding contributions in strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation between the Philippines and Korea. In the Resolution, Gordon pointed out that during the Korean envoy’s tour of duty in the Philippines, he initiated quite a number of Korean investments for projects such as the Malolos-Clark Railway Project, the Metro Rail Transit Line 7, and the Jalaur Dam in Calinog, Iloilo. He also facilitated the granting of a $1-billion soft loan to the Philippines to finance multiple infrastructure projects until 2022.