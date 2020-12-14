Photo Release

December 14, 2020 Another Confusing Issue Involving RFID IRR: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino seeks clarification from Sen. Grace Poe during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 14, 2020, on Senate Resolution No. 596. “Apparently, and this is a confusing state of affairs, there is a department order issued by the Department of Transportation by virtue of their mandate under Executive Order No. 292 and after that, the Toll Regulatory Board issued implementing rules and regulations. This is again the issue on IRR which is so confusing. For the first time, instead of the department issuing the IRR, an agency of the department issued the IRR. Isn’t this complicated?” Tolentino asked. Senate Resolution No. 596, which was adopted by the Senate, urges the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to immediately suspend its order for expressway operators to implement a 100-percent cashless toll collection starting this month. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)