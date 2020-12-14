Photo Release

December 14, 2020 On Post-Vaccination Plan: During the period of interpellations on Senate Resolution 594 seeking the constitution of the Committee of the Whole to tackle government’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, Sen. Risa Hontiveros asserts that there’s a vast amount of work for researchers and clinicians to do regarding COVID-19. Hontiveros quoted an article in the November 24, 2020 issue of Nature Journal citing that one of the critical and immediate concerns was determining to what extent the vaccines protect those who have been vaccinated from passing on the virus to others. “To my layperson’s ears, good sponsor, this means it is possible that you can be protected from COVID-19 but you can pass it on to others. This is really concerning because there will be specific populations, I imagine, that cannot be vaccinated. Like the very young… So this very young, will continue to be vulnerable to COVID. Thus, we cannot let our guard down and the protocols should be maintained,” Hontiveros said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 14, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)