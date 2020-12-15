Photo Release

December 15, 2020 Sotto Calls 33rd Session to Order: With seven senators physically present and 16 virtually attending the hybrid plenary session, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III calls to order the Senate’s second to the last hybrid plenary session of the year, Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Today’s plenary discussion includes the continuation of interpellations on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1945 which aims to further strengthen the anti-money laundering law, SBN 1931 which proposes to improve the confirmation of imperfect titles, amending for the purpose Presidential Decree No. 1529, Commonwealth Act No. 141, and Republic Act No. 9176. The Senate will also discuss local bills proposing the renaming and separation of schools and other important matters. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)