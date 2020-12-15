Photo Release

December 15, 2020 Longer Period for Vaccine Procurement: Sen. Pia Cayetano says that a longer period to allow the government to procure COVID 19 vaccines following certain standards is provided under Section 12 of Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. During the hybrid plenary session, Tuesday, December 15, 2020, Cayetano said there is still time to work on the procurement of vaccines because under the law, government has until March 19, 2021 to procure the vaccine. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)