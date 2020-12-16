Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Preventing human trafficking: Concerned about reports of Filipino workers recruited to Morocco only to be forced into domestic servitude, to suffer from non-payment of wages, withholding of passports and physical abuse, Sen. Imee Marcos, during the hybrid plenary hearing of the Commission on Appointment’s (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, asks Ambassador Leslie Baja about his plans to address the situation. Baja told Marcos that he is aware of the situation and that his office, together with the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs, have been pushing for the prevention of human trafficking in various countries including Morocco. He also noted that since Morocco does not have requirements, it makes it easy for Filipinos to enter the country. “We will certainly do our best. We will continue to work with the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, including the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)