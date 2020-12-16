Photo Release

December 16, 2020 CA confirms appointment of DFA officials: The Commission on Appointments (CA) during its hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 16, 2020, confirms the nomination of Ambassadors Leslie Baja (2nd from left) and Raymond Balatbat (4th from left) as Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco and the Lebanese Republic, respectively. Photo also shows CA Chairman and Senate President Vicente Sotto III (left); Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson (3rd from left); Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino (5th from left); and Leonardo Luiz Manantan (right), whose ad interim appointment as Foreign Affairs Service Officer II was also approved by the CA. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)