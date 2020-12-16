Photo Release

December 16, 2020 SP Sotto’s Christmas message: Senate President Vicente Sotto III at the start of the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 16, 2020, shares his Christmas message honoring the “bright stars” during the pandemic. Sotto cited May Parsons, the Filipina nurse who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom, as the symbolic contribution of the country in the race for the vaccine. He also referred to the government as another bright star, which is “constantly finding that magic balance of easing quarantine restrictions on one hand, and opening economic activities on the other.” “My colleagues in the Senate, please join me in my wish and my prayer, in my fervent hope and grave commitment that the Senate and all of us in government service, continue to work towards dispelling the gloom and bringing back the light back into the life of our country,” Sotto said. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)