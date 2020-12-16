Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Thank you for your leadership: Sen. Joel Villanueva takes the floor during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 16, 2020 to express his gratitude and appreciation to Senate President Vicente Sotto III for his leadership in the institution at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Villanueva said Sotto is not just their leader but also a mentor and like a big brother to the members of the chamber. “We have been inspired by your work ethics. Despite what had happened in the past 10 months Mr. President, you have been an inspiration to a lot of senators especially to this representation. Thank you for your leadership and God bless this institution,” Villanueva said. (AlbertCalvelo/Senate PRIB)