Photo Release

December 16, 2020 Pacquiao commends barangay workers: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao, in his privilege speech, honors barangay officials and personnel as the long-time frontliners during the hybrid plenary session, Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Pacquiao said even before the pandemic, barangay workers have already been providing projects that greatly benefit the people through the smallest local government unit, the barangays. "Mr. President, we are all witnesses to the selfless service of barangay officials and personnel in the performance of their responsibilities. They are a big help during the pandemic. They are our partners in helping our compatriots,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)