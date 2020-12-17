Photo Release



Malasakit Centers Act of 2019: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go assured the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers all over the country as he attended the signing of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) for the operational guidelines on the implementation of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 at the Premier Guest House inside Malacañan Compound on Tuesday, December 16.

The signing of the JAO guarantees the full implementation of the Malasakit Center program as mandated by Republic Act No. 11463 or the “Malasakit Centers Act of 2019”.