Photo Release

December 17, 2020 Hearing on NAIA redevelopment project, RFID: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, presides over the virtual hearing on the P107.54 billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Comprehensive Capacity Enhancement Project and the issue of toll operations and RFID/cashless transactions on toll expressways, Thursday, December 17, 2020. “The backlash in this implementation of the electronic toll collection system reminded those in public service about the importance of careful planning and thorough preparation. It also exposed the tendency of some government agencies to yield to what seems like trial-and-error when it comes to implementing new policies,” Poe said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)