Photo Release

December 17, 2020 On the NAIA redevelopment project: Sen. Maria Lourdes Nancy Binay, chairperson of the Committee on Tourism, stresses the need to fix the country’s airports “with a sense of urgency” during the virtual committee hearing inquiring into the P107.54 billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Comprehensive Capacity Enhancement Project, Thursday, December 17, 2020. Binay said this is especially true in the case of the NAIA, which is the first airport tourists see. Binay also inquired from the Manila International Airport Authority the timeline showing the dates when the Consortium of 7 and Megawide submitted their proposals for the said project. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)