Photo Release

December 17, 2020 Gatchalian shares RFID experience: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, using a video presentation showing his driver attempting to drive through a toll booth and backing up when the radio frequency identification (RFID) reader failed to register his RFID, shares his experience passing through the Balintawak exit at the North Luzon Expressway during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services looking into the toll operations and RFID/cashless transactions on toll expressways Thursday, December 17, 2020. “As you can see instead of us going straight because of my RFID reader, this is what we go through on a regular basis. As early as 2018, there have been problems with the RFID,” Gatchalian said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)