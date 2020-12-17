Photo Release

December 17, 2020 On NAIA rehab issue: Senate Minority Leader Fraklin Drilon asks transport officials, during Thursday's virtual hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Services on the P107.54 billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Comprehensive Capacity Enhancement Project December 17, 2020, if they are open to sit down again with Megawide Construction Corporation and find a way to proceed with the project. Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade told the committee that if there will be compliance on the part of Megawide regarding equity, capitalization and other requirements, he sees no reason why it would not push through. “Yes, we can see that there are a number of issues that must be resolved and yes, these must be resolved so that we can proceed with this project and I’m sure that Megawide is still interested in pursuing this and Sec. Tugade appears to have an open mind about this. Maybe what we can do is to give the parties a chance to sit down again. To me, this is the only way we can proceed at this point when there’s a lot of loose ends that must be tightened," Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)