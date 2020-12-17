Photo Release

December 17, 2020 Imee seeks answers on RFID issue: Sen. Imee R. Marcos echoes the questions asked by President Rodrigo Duterte in his public address last night on the issue of the use of the radio frequency identification (RFID) system or cashless transactions in toll expressways during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services, Thursday, December 17, 2020. “Did we really hold a dry run? Do we have a trial run? Since 2018 there’s already a problem, and then suddenly there’s a 3-month deadline for the implementation, also the threat of penalty to those who will be unable to install RFIDs. Do we have consultations with the two operators, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) and Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), knowing full well that they are not inter-operable?” Marcos asked. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)