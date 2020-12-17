Photo Release

December 17, 2020 On the issue of RFID: Sen. Richard Gordon says public convenience was forgotten in the implementation of the radio frequency identification (RFID) system or cashless transactions in toll expressways, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services, Thursday, December 17, 2020. Gordon also said there are technologies and experiences around the world that could have helped improve the system but were not explored. “You know, the private business, they will do what they want best-- facilitate profits, minimize all sorts of problems-- but that is why you have regulatory government agencies. That is why you have a Toll Regulatory Board that should look at what’s happening there on a daily basis. That was not done. That’s what I see,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)