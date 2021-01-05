Photo Release

January 5, 2021 Gatchalian Leads First Public Hearing of 2021: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the hybrid hearing on Senate Bill No. 1819 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act which seeks to develop the midstream natural gas industry in anticipation of the impending depletion of the natural gas from the Malampaya field. “The Philippines is not alien to the use of natural gas however, this will be the first time that we will be importing and developing the midstream sector of the natural gas industry and create a framework for healthy competition that will redound to consumer benefit in terms of price and service,” Gatchalian said during his opening statement Tuesday, January 5, 2021. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)