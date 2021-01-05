Photo Release

January 5, 2021 On Confidentiality Provisions: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she wants to find out if confidentiality provisions “might not become unnecessarily broad” during the hearing on Senate Bill No. 1819 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Hontiveros pointed out that the power sector is of vital interest to the public and power contracts and related materials are public documents as well. “So I am interested to have specificity about what proprietary and confidential data might be withheld from the public,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)