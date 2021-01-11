Photo Release

January 11, 2021 COVID-19 vaccine will be given for free: Sen. Win Gatchalian gets assurance from vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez that the Covid-19 vaccines to be procured by the government will be given for free to Filipinos. Gatchalian, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole Monday, January 11, 2021, on the national COVID-19 vaccination program, asked Galvez if everyone will be vaccinated for free. Galvez replied that based on the restrictions imposed by the IATF, the vaccine will be first given to adults aged 18-59 years old for free. He added that the vaccination program will be under the financial program of the Department of Finance and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will not have any involvement in the vaccination. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)