Photo Release

January 11, 2021 On monopoly to purchase vaccines: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph G. Recto asks resource persons during the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program why it appears that the government is monopolizing the purchase of vaccines when the private sector and some local government units are capable of buying their own vaccines. Recto said in order to hasten the vaccination program, government should allow the private sector, private hospitals for example, to import vaccines by themselves and freely choose the brand with the highest effectivity rate. “We are talking about a strategy, a plan. If you tell us there is a deficiency in the law, then we can amend the law quickly. That’s the purpose of our meeting, right? So tell us where are the bottlenecks,” Recto said, Monday, January 11, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)