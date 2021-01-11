Photo Release

January 11, 2021 On vaccination sites: Sen. Grace Poe during the Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing Monday, January 11, 2021, asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque III the total number of COVID-19 vaccination sites to be set up nationwide and how many citizens the government plans to inoculate per day. Duque informed Poe that 4,512 vaccination sites will be set up across the country to be manned by three teams composed of six members in each site. According to Duque, the government is targeting to vaccinate 300 citizens per day per vaccination site. Poe also suggested the shortening of requirements for the approval of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country since the vaccines were already tested rigorously by prestigious pharmaceutical companies abroad. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)