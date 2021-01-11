Photo Release

January 11, 2021 Assuring safety of COVID-19 vaccines: Sen. Risa Hontiveros quizzes officials from the Department of Health (DOH) particularly the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as to the steps undertaken by the government to ensure the safety of COVID vaccines being eyed for the use of Filipinos. Hontiveros said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole Monday, January 11, 2021 on the national COVID-19 vaccination program that the government must completely assure the public that any government-approved vaccine will be safe and effective in order to dispel public anxiety over such vaccines. Health Undersecretary Rolando Domingo told senators that many measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the vaccines, such as requiring pharmaceutical firms to fully disclose possible risks or side effects that may be caused by their vaccines. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)