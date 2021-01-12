Photo Release

January 12, 2021 Hearing on Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, presides over the continuation of the hybrid hearing Tuesday, January 12, 2021 on Senate Bill No. 1819 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act which seeks to develop the midstream natural gas industry in anticipation of the impending depletion of the natural gas from the Malampaya field. Gatchalian said the committee has to conduct this second hearing to specifically hear the comments and reactions of the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on the proposed measure. “I really hope to hear the comments of the DOE and ERC. I know that the DOE has been working very hard to come up with regulations and guidelines as to the development of our natural gas midstream sector and that is why it is important to hear their thoughts and opinions. It is important to make sure that the intricacies and complexities of the development of this sector will be incorporated in the bill,” Gatchalian said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)