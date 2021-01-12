Photo Release

January 12, 2021 Explore new domestic sources of natural gas: Sen. Risa Hontiveros points out the need to explore new domestic sources of natural gas given the expected decline of output from the Malampaya Gas Field starting 2024 during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Hontiveros asked the status of exploration in Recto Bank, the Benham Rise, and the Alegria Oil Field in Cebu. Asst. Sec. Leonido Pulido of the Oil Industry Management Bureau said that the Department of Energy (DOE) is working with the service operators in the areas and trying to get more investors to invest in these projects. Hontiveros also reminded the DOE to make sure that national sovereignty “will always be present and even explicit” in the energy development program especially in the country’s exclusive economic zone. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)