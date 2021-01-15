Photo Release

January 15, 2021 No Politics in Senate Vaccine Inquiry: Sen. Panfilo Lacson during the continuation of the Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing Friday, January 15, 2021, maintains there is no politics involved in the Committee's inquiry on the national government’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Lacson noted that senators spent long hours seeking clarification from resource persons because it is incumbent upon them to exercise their mandate to demand transparency and accountability from chief implementers on how they use public funds. “It is indeed unfortunate that the Senate is being dragged as scapegoat by projecting the narrative that this inquiry is being used as an avenue for political agenda. Let me assure that there is no politics involved in this hearing just like the recent inquiry on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) fund controversy that led to the filing of charges,” Lacson said. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)