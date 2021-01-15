Photo Release

January 15, 2021 Have a Mindset of a Parent: Sen. Nancy Binay appeals to government officials involved in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines to have a mindset of a parent when choosing the vaccine to be given to the Filipino people. Binay, during the continuation of the Senate Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing Friday, January 15, 2021, on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, said that parents, especially when it comes to the health of their children, will always choose what is best for their children. “I hope that our officials will have a parent’s mindset in selecting the vaccines for our countrymen,” Binay said. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. assured Binay that their decision will be based on the recommendation of the vaccine expert panel and the Food and Drugs Administration and he is willing to have that vaccine as well as his family. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)