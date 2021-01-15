Photo Release

January 15, 2021 Not Advised to Take the Vaccine: Sen. Francis Tolentino, citing a memorandum issued by the State of Michigan, identifies persons who are advised not to be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine. Tolentino, during the continuation of the hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing Friday, January 15, 2021, said the checklist includes adults who are pregnant, heavy smokers and drinkers, those who underwent organ transplant, those who were diagnosed with cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and those with diabetes. Michigan is where the largest manufacturing plant of Pfizer is located. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that some of those who will be immunized will be closely monitored for adverse effects of the vaccine. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)