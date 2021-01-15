Photo Release

January 15, 2021 On Delayed Delivery of Astrazeneca Vaccines: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his concern over the late delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines in the country amidst confirmation that a new variant of the COVID-19 strain (UK variant) has been detected in the country. “I do not know if we could last another eight months before we could get these vaccines, particularly AstraZeneca,” Zubiri said during the continuation of the Senate Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program Friday, January 15, 2021. Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. told Zubiri that due to the high demand for AstraZeneca vaccines, the manufacturer would be able to deliver the vaccines ordered by the Philippine government by May while the next delivery would either be by the third or fourth quarter of this year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)