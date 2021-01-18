Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Impose same standards to other vaccines: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 18, 2021, says the standards being imposed on Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine should also be imposed on other vaccines the government is planning to procure. Pimentel cited the Novavax vaccine which he said has yet to secure an emergency use authorization (EUA). “Nobody is questioning why we are interested in ordering 40 million doses from Novavax. Does it already have EUA here and in other countries? Is it being used in any country in the world? From what I know there is still none, so we should also ask those questions to (manufacturers of) other vaccines,” Pimentel said. (Screen Grab/Senate PRIB)