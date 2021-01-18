Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Villanueva: Full transparency in procurement of anti-COVID vaccines: Sen. Joel Villanueva urges government officials to be transparent in the procurement of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to ensure that the transaction is above board. “What is this confidentiality clause they are talking about because in our Constitution, Article 2, Sec. 28, it’s very clear that the State adopts and implements policy of full public disclosure involving public interest,” Villanueva said during plenary session Monday, January 18, 2021. Villanueva’s statement was in reaction to Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s privilege speech on the lack of transparency in the procurement of Sinovac vaccines. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)