Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Gatchalian wants inquiry on the state of financial consumer protection: Sen. Win Gatchalian, in a privilege speech during the hybrid plenary session Monday, January 18, 2021, seeks the assistance of the appropriate Senate committees in conducting a formal inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the state of financial consumer protection in the Philippines, specifically regarding access device fraud and other cybercrimes involving theft from the bank accounts and unauthorized use of payment cards. Gatchalian, who was recently victimized by cyber thieves, cited the increasing number of financial consumer complaints relating to e-banking and credit card fraud. According to Gatchalian, it is their solemn duty as elected representatives of the people to give voice to their concerns and ensure that their grievances are acted upon. “If the banks want to avoid listening to the complaints of the consumers who have entrusted them with their life savings, then we will call them here to the Senate and make them listen,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)