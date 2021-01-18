Photo Release

January 18, 2021 On vaccine confidentiality disclosure agreement: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses perplexity over government’s insistence concerning confidentiality disclosure agreement on the procurement of anti-COVID-19 vaccines which, he says, is unnecessary since it had already entered into a term sheet agreement with the vaccine manufacturer. Drilon noted that a term sheet agreement included the vaccine price, number of doses and the date of delivery. He cited a Supreme Court decision which ruled that people’s right to information as provided under Art. 3, Sec. 7 of the Constitution included ongoing negotiations before a final contract. “In my opinion, public interest is superior and higher than the confidentiality disclosure agreement which is obviously for the supplier,” Drilon said during plenary session Monday, January 18, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)