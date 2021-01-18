Photo Release

January 18, 2021 SIM card registration: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri says the time is right for the Senate to tackle a proposed measure requiring the registration of SIM cards in mobile phones to prevent criminals from using untraceable numbers in their activities. “It’s about time that we take this up. This is the best way to also lessen crimes. A lot of terrorists also use these prepaid numbers,” said Zubiri, author of Senate Bill No. 109 or the SIM Card Registration Act Monday, January 18, 2021. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)