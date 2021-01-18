Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Killing with impunity: Sen. Richard Gordon, citing a series of killings – mostly in broad daylight – in the country, calls on his colleagues to take a decisive step to investigate crimes that were at times perpetrated by policemen. Gordon, in a privilege speech during a hybrid plenary session Monday, January 18, 2021, said he was startled by the brazenness on the killings of lawyers, doctors, priests, journalists and even civilians, reminding lawmakers that they should not be just spectators and that their mandate is to make life peaceful. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)