Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Tolentino honors Lim: Sen. Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino, as a predecessor of Danilo Lim in the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, says during Monday's hybrid plenary session, January 18, 2021, that he distinctly remembers Lim as an avid marathoner and as a great military officer, "I have seen him work. His work ethic is par excellence... He died before the inauguration of Skyway 3, which is meant to be one of the solutions to the Edsa traffic problem," Tolentino said. He added that Lim would always be remembered for his love of country and dedication to service. (Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB)