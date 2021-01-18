Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Hontiveros sponsors Danny Lim resolution: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, author of Senate Resolution No. 613, pays tribute to Danilo Lim, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) during the hybrid plenary session, Monday, January 18, 2021. The resolution, which was adopted by the Senate, expresses the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Philippine Senate on the death of Lim. Hontiveros said she is sponsoring the resolution “with honor and with gratitude but also with a heavy heart.” "Gen. Danny Lim as most people who know him can attest, was an intellectual giant. Even as a young child growing up in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, he was always known for his brilliance and perseverance. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of excellence,” Hontiveros added. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)