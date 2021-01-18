Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Lim honored as a staunch environmentalist: Sen. Cynthia Villar honors Danilo Lim, chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), as “a staunch ally and advocate of environmental protection" during the hybrid plenary session, Monday, January 18, 2021. Villar said Lim was the only high-ranking government official who joined her and actively participated even as early as 6 a.m. in her regular clean-up activities at the Las Pinas-Paranaque Wetland Park and in Baseco, Manila. Villar authored Senate Resolution No. 614 which expresses the profound sympathy and sincere condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the death of Lim. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)