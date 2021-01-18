Photo Release

January 18, 2021 Revilla expresses sympathy on Lim’s passing: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses his sympathy on the passing of former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Gen. Danilo Lim during plenary session Monday, January 18, 2021. He said it was sad that the country had lost another public servant, a man of courage and integrity. Revilla said he hoped the people would use Lim’s death as an inspiration to unite and help each other during the pandemic. “Thank you for your service and for your sacrifice for the country,” Revilla said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)