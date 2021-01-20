Photo Release

January 20, 2021 Wednesday Plenary: Senate President Vicente Sotto III, together with other senators, pose for a souvenir picture before the start of the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Also in photo are (from right) Senators Joel Villanueva, Win Gatchalian, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, Ramon Bong Revilla, Francis “Tol” Tolentino and Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa. The Wednesday session was also attended virtually by 15 senators. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)