Photo Release

January 20, 2021 On Food Shortage and Hunger: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 20, 2021, says the rising prices of food, which the country faces today, is just as important as the issue of the COVID vaccine and its prices. In his privilege speech, Pangilinan said food supply shortages and the resulting hunger may cause greater and long-term devastation than the COVID virus itself. He added that he filed Senate Resolution No. 618 to look into the rising food prices “with the end in view of determining other interventions that would help not just to stabilize but to bring down prices to ensure that every Filipino consumer, especially the poor, has access to adequate and affordable food.” (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)