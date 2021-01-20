Photo Release

January 20, 2021 Senate Ratifies Bicam Report on Fortified AMLA: Senators ratify the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1945 and House Bill No. 7904 seeking to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Banks Financial Institutions and Currencies, presented the reconciled version of the measure to the senators and enumerated several key points such as the inclusion of transactions in excess of P500,000 of all Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) as well as service providers in the scope of AMLA, the inclusion of real estate brokers and developers as covered persons in the law but only for single cash transaction involving an amount in excess of P7.5 million and the provision of additional investigative powers to the Anti-Money Laundering Council, such as the power to apply for the issuance of a search and seizure warrant before and to apply for the issuance of subpoena with any competent court. “The present set of amendments show us that it is possible, as it has always been, to find a middle ground. Through the relentless and skillful pursuit of experts like Senators Franklin Drilon and Ralph Recto in the Senate panel and our counterpart in the House, we were able to chart a middle force that will help us both maintain our status in the international body while preserving the integrity of our current laws and legal systems,” Poe added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)