Photo Release

January 20, 2021 Gordon Sponsors Bill Creating Judicial Marshals: Sen. Gordon decries the wanton killing of judges in the country during his sponsorship of Senate Bill No. 1947 which seeks to create the Office of the Judiciary Marshals. Gordon, who introduced the measure along with five other senators, said investors might hesitate to invest in the Philippines due to the unabated killings of judges. “There is no rule of law. We must work together to ensure that our judicial system operates in a safe environment. These protections are crucial to the preservation of the independence of our judiciary so that it can continue to serve as a bulwark protecting individual rights and liberty,” Gordon said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He said aside from their primary function of ensuring the safety of judges, judiciary marshals would also assist in the protection of witnesses, ensure order in the court, or issue subpoenas for the appearance of any person for investigation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)