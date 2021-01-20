Photo Release

January 20, 2021 Protecting the Country’s Guardians of Justice: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 20, 2021, stresses the need for the creation of the Office of the Judiciary Marshals under the Supreme Court, considering the increasing cases of killings of judges and lawyers in the country. In sponsoring Senate Bill No. 1947, Dela Rosa said that since 2016, 54 judges, prosecutors and lawyers have already been killed. “Mr. President, I cannot overemphasize the importance of protecting our guardians of justice as they perform their sworn duty of upholding the Constitution and the laws of the country. We need to protect the lives of the persons necessary to the fair and impartial administration of justice in the country. The protection and preservation of our courts is the protection and the preservation of our democracy. We should all remember, judiciary is the last bastion of democracy,” he added. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)