Photo Release

January 20, 2021 On Judicial Reforms: Sen. Risa Hontiveros says she is following “with great interest” the interpellations on Senate Bill 1886 which seeks to amend Batas Pambansa Blg. 129 or the Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Hontiveros said the discussions reminded her of the three generations of reforms that former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban was writing about in his columns. She said the Supreme Court championed three judicial reforms: first, on human rights, which includes the writ of habeas data in addition to the writ of habeas corpus; second, innovations like the justice on wheels and small-claims courts; and third, the writ of kalikasan, which is a legal remedy that provides protection of one’s constitutional right to a healthy environment. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)