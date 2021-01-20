Photo Release

January 20, 2021 On Jurisdiction of Courts: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Sen. Richard Gordon during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary, January 20, 2021, if he is open to the concept of delegating the jurisdiction of the inferior courts to the Supreme Court (SC). Gordon, author and sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1886, said the lower courts and the SC are co-equal branches of the government and the delegation is usually done by Congress through an administrative agency. The measure seeks to expand the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Trial Courts/Municipal Trial Courts in cities, Municipal Trial Courts, and Municipal Circuit Trial courts, amending for the purpose Batas Pambansa Blg. 129, otherwise known as the Judiciary Reorganization Act of 1980. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)