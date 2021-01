Photo Release

January 21, 2021 Pia files bill providing ‘vaccine passports’ to Filipinos inoculated vs COVID-19: Senator Pia S. Cayetano files Senate Bill No. 1999, establishing a Vaccine Passport Program that will help the government keep track of every individual's record of inoculations against the novel coronavirus, thereby ensuring the effective and efficient rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccination plan.