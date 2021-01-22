Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Unstable Vaccines’ Efficacy Rate: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Friday’s hybrid Committee of the Whole hearing, January 22, 2021, on the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, asks resource persons the reasons behind the different efficacy rates of a vaccine in different countries. Gatchalian said that while there is a need to raise the level of vaccine confidence in the country, “there are a lot of questions that I cannot answer myself, whenever asked by constituents, especially from news reports coming out of the internet, from international news agencies, regarding different types of vaccines especially vaccines that were mentioned in this hearing and also in press conferences.” He said the efficacy rate of Sinovac, for one, varies in different countries. In Brazil, the efficacy rate is 50 percent; 91 percent in Turkey; 65 percent in Indonesia; and about 90 percent in Chile. “From a layman, it seems that the efficacy (of the vaccine) is unstable... from our point of view, being ordinary citizens who doesn't have background in this type of vaccination, seems to me that this type of drug is quite unstable and the efficacy varies,” Gatchalian said. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)