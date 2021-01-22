Photo Release

January 22, 2021 Philhealth to Cover Vaccine Side Effects: Sen. Joel Villanueva asks the Department of Health to categorize the side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations so that it can be covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Friday, January 22, 2021. During the Committee of the Whole hybrid hearing, Villanueva said he is worried that if one develops an allergy or if respiratory distress is manifested after vaccination, Philhealth would charge against existing case rates, which has a ceiling and would mean out-of-pocket expense. “I think this is something that we should be looking into. I believe we need this guarantee comfort, Secretary, to encourage our people to get jabs,” Villanueva said. Health Sec. Francisco Duque III agreed that Villanueva’s proposal should be studied, especially if the indemnification legislation would not push through. (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)